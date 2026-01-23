Yoke presents first solo show in Paris after winning Fashion Prize of Tokyo

Yoke, winner of the Fashion Prize of Tokyo, held its first solo fashion show in Paris yesterday, January 22. The award is hosted by the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO) to promote Japanese brands internationally. The show took place amidst the bustling Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The brand name 'Yoke' is derived from the term for a piece of fabric that connects different parts of a garment, embodying themes of connection and bonds. This theme of connection is also reflected in the brand's design approach. In the autumn/winter 2026/27 collection, this was expressed through structural details, contrasting materials, and styling that emphasised the layering and combination of items.

Additionally, designer Norio Terada has consistently drawn inspiration from paintings and sculptures for his creations. The brand, which proposes everyday wear that also connects with art, presented a collection inspired by the surrealist artist Jean Arp. The new show featured sculptural silhouettes, a muted colour palette, and vintage-inspired outerwear that defined the entire collection.

A surrealist touch

Throughout much of the collection, styling featured mismatched buttons and sweaters or jackets worn as scarves. This styling adds a sense of dissonance and curvilinear beauty to everyday clothes, reminiscent of a surrealist painting.

Yoke autumn/winter 2025/2026 collection Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A muted colour palette

The collection heavily featured hues that blend with the autumn and winter landscape, such as grey, charcoal brown, and black.

Leather jackets

The leather jackets, with their unique depth and lustre, were also striking. Various jackets with different textures served to connect the entire collection, which incorporated diverse materials such as knitwear and nylon.

Yoke autumn/winter 2025/2026 collection Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight