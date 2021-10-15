Yoox collaborates with les girls les boys

Yoox and les girls les boys have collaborated for a capsule collection, created jointly with Serena Rees, founder and creative director of the lingerie and genderless streetwear brand based in London. The exclusive collection consists of a wide selection of casual styles that follow a gender-fluid and inclusive approach. Sizes range from XS to XXL. The collection consists of sweatshirts, T-shirts, and trousers, as well as underwear which is a classic staple of les girls les boys.

This campaign images, which have been created exclusively for the launch of the project, tell the story of a small group of friends united by their diversity and their passions. The campaign features model, actress and activist Precious Lee, famous for being an advocate for race and size diversity within the fashion industry.

“I was delighted to work with YOOX on this collaboration. Seeing the clothes come to life on Precious Lee and the rest of the cast in the campaign truly captures what I was hoping to achieve in the early stages of design. Inclusivity is at the core of les girls les boys and we hope the collection speaks to everyone in the YOOX community,” Rees said in a statement.

The les girls les boys X Yoox capsule collection will be available worldwide, exclusively on Yoox from mid-October. With les girls les boys x Yoox, Yoox responds to the commitment of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group People Positive as part of its 2030 sustainability strategy, Infinity.