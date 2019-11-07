Yoox enhances virtual styling suite

A year on from Yoox launching YooxMirror, the first AI-powered virtual styling suite powered by fashion-conscious avatar Daisy designed to target millennials, has been relaunched to allow users to make their own customisable digital avatar.

Consumers will be able to access YooxMirror on the Yoox iOS app and develop their own digital avatar, by taking a selfie or uploading a photograph. Once the avatar is created, users can mix-and-match outfits to see how clothes and accessories suit them and share their favourite looks with friends on social media.

Conceived and designed by the Yoox research and development team, the YooxMirror has been developed in response to increasing in-app interactions and powered by an innovative combination of artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology, through which the selected portrait is digitalised to generate a personalised 3D avatar.

Federico Marchetti, chairman and chief executive of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, said in a statement: “Before Yoox, in 1999 you could only try on items in the changing room of a boutique, then with Yoox, your home became the new changing room. And now, with YooxMirror, you can try on the clothes virtually.

“I’m proud of the pioneering innovations our talented R&D team continues to make to give our customers a truly memorable and interactive experience.”

Images: courtesy of Yoox