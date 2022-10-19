Yoox Net-a-Porter expands resale to additional markets

Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet have confirmed that they are expanding their resale offering to additional markets, as part of its continued collaboration with start-up Reflaunt to “reduce waste by keeping luxury fashion in circulation for longer”.

In a statement, Yoox Net-a-Porter said that customers in Italy and France will be able to access the resale service, joining those in the UK, the US, Hong Kong SAR and Germany. The extension will allow those customers to resell their pre-loved designer items from key product categories including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewellery across both womenswear and menswear.

Further market expansion to Australia, South Korea and the Middle East is planned to follow in early 2023.

In addition, Mr Porter and The Outnet have launched an instant buy-back service for men’s trainers from pre-approved designers for all its resale markets. The move marks the first-of-its-kind in Europe to reward customers with instant store credit for this product category, without the need to wait until items are sold on to their next owner.

This adds to Net-a-Porter and The Outnet’s existing buy-back offering for women’s designer handbags and is designed to offer “greater flexibility for customers looking to resell across both menswear and womenswear with immediate reward,” added Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The luxury online retailer started working with Reflaunt to offer a resale service in autumn 2021 and has received a “positive customer response, reflected in the value and quality of resold items with over 60 percent of pieces in either new or excellent condition”.