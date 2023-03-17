You can now trace a Loro Piana garment from fibre to factory to store

Italian luxury house Loro Piana is making its sustainability processes more transparent to customers, enabling select products to be traced from fibre to store.

While the brand says it knows every pair of hands making its products from farm to final finishing, a new tech-led era of traceability and transparency means the end consumer can also track the production process, gaining insights into all facets of garment making.

The Quarona-based company is widely known for its superlative textiles, using rare raw materials that are considered the highest quality of luxury fabrics, including cashmere, baby cashmere, wool, silk and vicuña.

Loro Piana garments made using The Gift of Kings merino wool, one world’s oldest wools and known as a 'noble fibre', now come with digital certification through the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Coinciding with the launch of the brand’s new boutique in Palo Alto, California, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code that can trace the origins of all raw materials, including every farm behind each of the collection’s pieces.

With full supply chain transparency, Loro Piana lays bare every step of an exceptional chain of hands, tracing the full journey of elevating fibres crafted into its knitwear pieces.

Digital certification

The blockchain technology also provides Proof of Ownership, with personalisation and legacy reaching a new level with certified purchases and digital ownership transfers.

The Aura Blockchain Consortium was created in April 2021 by LVMH, Prada Group and Cartier, part of Richemont. Together with the OTB Group that joined in October 2021 and Mercedes-Benz in May 2022, it has the aim to develop the applications of blockchain technology and raise the standards of luxury.