YouTube and Copenhagen Fashion Week announce partnership

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPWFW) is partnering with YouTube for its spring summer 2022 collections, which will be take place from 10-13 August.

The Google-owned platform will showcase the live runway experience to a global audience, elevating Copenhagen’s standing as an industry leader, even if its fashion week slot comes at a time of year when many editors and buyers are on summer holidays.

In a statement CPHFW said YouTube’s dedication to uplifting designer voices and celebrating sustainable change in the industry would elevate Copenhagen’s designers, a collective of voices of innovation, positivity, influence and change.

In 2018 YouTube appointed former Vanity Fair editor and man about town Derek Blasberg to head up its fashion division. It has since seen an increased presence of luxury brands embracing the video channel, with Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Celine all making platform specific content.

YouTube a medium for emerging fashion voices

“We have a handful of emerging voices on our official schedule, and I think for them this is also really an opportunity of discovery,” Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of CPHFW, said to Business of Fashion. “It will be educational to the global audience. They know that what they’re watching on YouTube isn’t just whatever fashion show, it’s actually fashion shows executed by brands that are working very efficiently, and that have progressed immensely in regards to sustainability.”

The full schedule includes 25 physical activations and 13 digital premieres as well as a section called Designer Q&A’s, which aims to elevate the importance of conversations, interactions, and collaborative discussions to a broader audience. Each interviewer will go live with a brand on the schedule and debate the inspirations behind the collection, the themes they explored for the SS22 season, and how their brand interacts with responsible focus areas.

The full schedule will be livestreamed across YouTube.com/Copenhagenfashionweek, YouTube.com/Live and YouTube.com/Fashion.