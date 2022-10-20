YouTube to roll out handles to foster connection, search and comments

YouTube is stepping up its branding and connecting capability by introducing handles. Handles, which are characterised with an @ symbol, will be unique identifiers to channels and in future will determine how users and companies will be mentioned in comments and community posts.

Google-owned YouTube said it will gradually roll out the update in the coming weeks, allowing brands to personalise their handle should this differ from their channel name.

In a statement YouTube said the new handles will boost the community aspects of the video site as well as improve creator/channel identification.

Compared to channel names, handles are “truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.” They will appear prominently on channel pages and Shorts with the goal of being “instantly and consistently recognizable.”

Consistent social media handles across various platforms are integral to a brand’s digital presence and should be carefully considered when forming an online persona for marketing activities.