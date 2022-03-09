Yu Prize announces 2022 finalists

The annual Yu Prize, which supports emerging Chinese designers, has shortlisted 10 finalists for its 2022 edition from the 20 semi-finalists announced earlier this year.

The designers in with a chance of developing a capsule collection with sportswear brand Li-Ning are Alienant by Yuchen Han; Chan Chit Lo; Didu; Louis Shengtao Chen; Marrknull by Mark Wang and Tim Shi; Ponder.er by Alex Po and Derek Cheng; Private Policy by Haoran Li and Siying Qu; Ruohan by Ruohan Nie; Yirantian by Yirantian Guo, and Zi II Ci Ien by Zhi Chen.

For the final, the 10 emerging designers have to present two looks, one conceptual and one commercial, inspired by the theme ‘Soaring Aspirations’. They will then present their looks together with production samples for assessment and scoring in person at the jury presentation on March 15, which will take place at The Harrods Residence Shanghai and on Zoom.

Wendy Yu, founder of the Yu Prize, said in a statement: “We want to make the Yu Prize as relevant to real life as possible, helping designers to build powerful industry connections as well as gain access to commercial opportunities. Our partners and their platforms are crucial in providing this added level of strategic value for participating designers.

“I’m thrilled that our 10 finalists will not only gain recognition, but also have the chance to collaborate with established brands and pioneering companies such as Li-Ning.”

2022 Yu Prize winner to launch a capsule collection with Li-Ning

The Yu Prize 2022 grand winner and select finalists will be chosen to develop a capsule collaboration with Li-Ning, which will launch in-store and online later this year.

"I hope that China's extraordinary designers and brands can be seen and recognised by more people, in the belief that anything is possible,” added Ye Feng, Li-Ning’s group vice president.

The 2022 Yu Prize grand award will also present the winner with a cash prize of 1,000,000 renminbi, a showcase at the Sphere showroom at Paris Fashion Week, a show slot during Shanghai Fashion Week, a 12-month mentorship with OTB Group, retail support from Harrods, and promotional support on China’s lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu.

Other awards include the new Rising Voices Award, sponsored by Ugg, with the winner to receive 100,000 renminbi alongside a product collaboration with the footwear brand, while the Yu Prize Infinite Beauty Award in partnership with Yumee will award a 50,000 Renminbi cash prize and a chance to launch a limited-edition capsule with the luxury brand.

The Yu Prize 2022 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner during Shanghai Fashion Week.