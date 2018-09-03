Zaful to debut at London Fashion Week

Zaful, the fast fashion online retailer is to showcase its “brand image on original design” with a debut catwalk show during London Fashion Week.

The online retailer, which ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, has teamed up with eyewear brand Victor Wong and will stage a catwalk show featuring 2019 swimwear looks.

In a press release, Zaful said that its aim is to collaborate with original designers as it is “determined to go original in its apparel” and showing at London Fashion Week will kick off “its new journey”.

The collaboration with Victor Wong is entitled “Venus: 2028” and is inspired by the “common beauty exploration for women” and will highlight the eyewear designers luxury functional and wearable designs, alongside an ice-cream palette apparel collection.

Hong Kong Bi'an Information Technology Co., launched fast-fashion website, Zaful in 2014, aimed at offering fashion-forward apparel and accessories to young women, the e-tailer ships to 180 countries.

The Zaful x Victor Wong catwalk show will take place on September 16.

Image: courtesy of Zaful