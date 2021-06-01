Zalando names finalists for sustainability award

Online fashion retailer Zalando has shortlisted Mother of Pearl, Nikolaj Storm Copenhagen and Teatum Jones for its sustainability award at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The award aims to encourage fashion brands to explore sustainable alternatives while recognising strategies that contribute to a more sustainable industry, explains Zalando, and for its second season it has been open to international applicants.

The three finalists luxury sustainable womenswear brand Mother of Pearl, streetwear brand Nikolaj Storm Copenhagen and London-based label Teatum Jones were selected by an international jury. They will join the official show schedule at Copenhagen Fashion Week, taking place from August 10-13.

Kate Heiny, director of sustainability at Zalando, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to have received so many applications for this year’s Zalando sustainability award and continuing our strategic partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“The growing popularity of the award creates an opportunity for further work jointly with brands on growing the choice for customers in more sustainable items and making it visible across Europe. As a platform we want to use our influence to grow more sustainable choices and are happy to see that many brands want to partner with us in this mission.”

Mother of Pearl, Nikolaj Storm Copenhagen and Teatum Jones shortlisted for Zalando sustainability award

Each finalist will receive funding for production costs and debut their designs in the Zalando Greenhouse, the official hub of Copenhagen Fashion Week, which will showcase the latest in sustainable fashion both on and offline. The event will manifest through physical and digital experiences, added Zalando.

They will compete to win 20,000 euros as well as a partnership with Zalando in developing an exclusive capsule collection, which represents sustainable advancements and innovation.

Jury member Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, added: “I’m happy to be working with Zalando for another year at Copenhagen Fashion Week as part of the judging panel on this year’s Zalando Sustainability Award.

“It’s been exciting to review so many fresh ideas from brands that strive towards a more sustainable future. The jury shortlisted these talented designers as we think they have what it takes to provide consumers and the industry with accessible, responsible fashion.”