Zandra Rhodes collaborates with Happy Socks

Dame Zandra Rhodes is here to pull your socks up. The Queen of Color herself has collaborated with Happy Socks for an exclusive selection of colorful socks. The collection features reimagined versions of three of her most famous prints: Snake, Button Flower, and Wiggle.

The Snake print was created by Rhodes in 1968 as a temporary tattoo sold in Harrods in London. The Button Flower print launched in 1971 was inspired by a Paris trip Rhodes took in the ‘60s where stumbled upon a floral button at J&J Stern. The Wiggle has been a consistent feature in Rhodes’ designs for many years, and is considered her best known print.

“When teaming up with Happy Socks, I said, ‘let’s create something than can cheer us up and make our day just by wearing it,” Rhodes said in a statement. “I hope the socks spread a little joy and they stand out as a statement piece for everyone!”

Rhodes has been in the fashion industry for over 50 years. At the time when she first entered, her vibrant patterns and finishes with superior quality fabrics were considered too outrageous. Today, she is renowned for her maximalist approach to color and she’s clothed notable public figures including Freddie Mercury, Princess Diana, and Jackie Onassis.

“Collaborating with Zandra Rhodes, the undisputed Queen of color and pattern, was a dream come true to us,” said Paula Maso, creative director of Happy Socks, in a statement. “The collaboration was like the socks themselves: a very happy one! We met Zandra and her team in her fantastic rainbow penthouse, which resides above the textile museum. At the time of our visit, the museum was hosting Zandra’s 50 Years of Fabulous retrospective, a great coincidence that allowed us to travel through Zandra’s impressive career and pick out the patterns that would be best suited for the collaboration.”

The collection is available from today on happysocks.com, Happy Socks stores, and at select retailers. Price points range from 16 dollars for a single to to 48 dollars for the three-pack gift set. .

Images: Happy Socks