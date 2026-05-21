Zara and Bad Bunny launch their collection: from Puerto Rico to the world

Madrid – In one of its most significant strategic initiatives this year, the collaborative capsule collection designed by Zara with Bad Bunny and his creative team went on sale this Thursday, May 21. With this collection, the main fashion chain of the Inditex group not only renews its offering for the spring/summer 2026 season but also, and above all, projects itself as an inspiring space for co-creation with leading artists.

From the brand everyone wants to buy from, to the brand everyone wants to collaborate with. This phrase summarises the paradigm shift and the change in “desirability” that seems to be reshaping Zara's strategic direction. Through this evolution, the brand is not rejecting its original appeal. Instead, it is doubling down on its goal of establishing itself as the “fashion house for everyone”. It has understood that collaboration is the best path for continued growth and momentum. The term “collaboration” was, until recently, completely absent from the Inditex universe and its fashion chains. Now, it has become a leading principle, as demonstrated by today's launch of the collaborative capsule designed by Zara with Bad Bunny. On a business level, this collection aligns with the strategy set for the group this year by Inditex's management. This was highlighted by its chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, during the presentation of Inditex's 2025 annual results on March 11.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

“Flexibility is one of the main strengths of our business model, and I believe it is a competitive advantage in today's rapidly changing world,” stated García Maceiras during the results presentation. “We have flexibility thanks to the work of our more than 700 designers, who can react swiftly to any new trend.” This work helps maintain the constant dynamism of Inditex's commercial offering. The chief executive officer of the Spanish fashion multinational also highlighted that, “in 2026, we will continue to collaborate with global figures from the worlds of design, culture and art.”

Latest instalment of the Zara x Bad Bunny collaboration

This capsule developed by Zara with Bad Bunny is the latest instalment of a determined roadmap. It balances the aspirational nature of collaborations with the mass sales that drive financial results. As FashionUnited reported earlier this week, this collection is the latest in a series of collaborations between the chain and the Puerto Rican singer throughout the year.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Zara.

The management of the Inditex chain notes that the first pieces of this collection were not today's release. The collaboration began with the outfits Bad Bunny wore on February 8 infront of more than 100 million viewers during his Super Bowl halftime show. It continued with the black tuxedo he wore to the Met Gala on May 4. All these outfits were co-designed by the singer as part of his collaboration with Zara. This collaboration has now been made available to the public through this capsule collection. The design process for these pieces followed the same dynamics as those used for the iconic Super Bowl and 2026 Met Gala looks.

The collection is presented under the name Benito Antonio, the Puerto Rican singer's real name, not his stage name. This decision reflects the focus that Zara and Bad Bunny sought to maintain throughout their collaboration. The perspective aimed to highlight his most intimate artistic and stylistic sensibilities. This makes it a sincere dialogue of co-creation between the brand and the singer, rather than just another collaboration with a “fashionable artist”. The conversation also involved some of the Puerto Rican's closest collaborators. These included his creative director, Janthony Oliveras, who was tasked with translating Bad Bunny's personal style into the collection. Also involved was Stillz, the pseudonym of photographer Chris Villa, who is responsible for some of the most iconic visual moments of the singer's career. Stillz shot the campaign material, which features Bad Bunny and was launched from Puerto Rico.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

“Benito Antonio” is “a collection born in Puerto Rico and rooted in the personal world of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio; in the places that shaped him, the instinct that has guided him and the identity that defines everything he creates,” stated Zara. “It is born from a deep connection with the Caribbean,” they poetically emphasised. The collection is based on a “visual identity” that “was developed with M/M Paris in direct collaboration with Benito, taking as a starting point the visual language that has always been part of his universe.” This includes elements like “electric poles, urban infrastructure, artisanal textures and those details of daily Puerto Rican life that often go unnoticed until someone decides to look at them from another perspective.” This view of the island's uniqueness and its people “has always been at the centre of Benito's artistic vision.” It also served as the backbone of the collection, guiding the co-creation work by Janthony Oliveras. Zara emphasised that the collection is “more than a collaboration,” it is “a reflection of who Benito is, his identity, his creative evolution and the perspective that has always made his work impossible to ignore.”

“My role was to bring Benito's current style to a collection, not last year's, not next year's. The style of now,” said Janthony Oliveras, Bad Bunny's creative director, about his involvement in the capsule's development. “Being so close to him, I could be precise.” He added that he could “imagine him wearing every new piece we created.” “From the second visit to A Coruña, with the first samples in hand, I knew we had managed to capture his essence. There is something very special about this collaboration,” which he described as “the union of two Spanish-speaking worlds.” “Zara gives us the opportunity to take that everywhere, making it accessible to everyone.” He concluded, “I want people to feel part of a dream with this collection. I want them to understand that simple is not boring. Seeing this work reach the world means everything to me; it feels like my baby.”

150 pieces inspired by Bad Bunny's personal style

Following a surprise pre-launch on Saturday, May 16, at the Zara store in the Plaza Las Américas shopping centre in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the collection was officially released. The global launch took place online in the early hours of May 21. Today, the collection also arrives in physical stores. It will be available in a wide selection of Zara locations across a total of 41 markets, including Spain, the US, China, Mexico and Argentina.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

The collection materialises the singer's creative uniqueness, a strategy that supports Zara's goal of becoming the “brand everyone wants to collaborate with”. It consists of 150 pieces, including T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, shirts, blazers and polo shirts. All items are genderless and designed for both men's and women's wardrobes. Prices range from 19.95 euros for a basic short-sleeved “cropped fit” T-shirt to 35.95 euros for boxer-style swimming trunks and 129 euros for a “cropped fit” blazer.

Based on a colourful palette of Caribbean hues, the collection features a symphony of colours. It ranges from deep blacks to warm pastel yellows, including moss greens, sandy whites, turquoise and navy blues, stone greys, earthy browns, sunset pinks and coral oranges. These colours are mostly used in monochrome, alongside striped and checked patterns. The collection includes illustrated caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts and bags. It features oversized and “cropped fit” silhouettes, representing a Caribbean take on traditional menswear. Key pieces include more casual versions of the black and white tailored ensembles that Zara and Bad Bunny's team developed for the Super Bowl and the Met Gala.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Zara.

Benito Antonio x Zara capsule collection, campaign image. Credits: Stillz, courtesy of Zara.

“The 150-piece collection is based on a single principle: Benito's own vision,” the fashion brand noted. From there, “every detail, the silhouettes, the colours, the graphics, the fabrics, the fit, was worked on with intention and instinct” by Zara, “together with his creative director Janthony Oliveras.” The resulting pieces are “a reflection of how Benito has always dressed: effortlessly, with self-expression and completely true to himself.” The collection includes “tailoring, oversized basics, textured garments, bold graphics and summer pieces,” and exudes “the confidence, individuality and ease that have always defined him.”

In summary Zara launches its collaborative capsule collection with Bad Bunny, named "Benito Antonio", positioning itself as a co-creation space for leading artists.

The collection, comprising 150 pieces for men and women, is inspired by Bad Bunny's personal and intimate style, featuring a Caribbean colour palette, oversized patterns and reinterpretations of traditional menswear.

This collaboration is part of Zara's strategy to establish itself as the “fashion house for everyone” through partnerships with global figures in design, culture and art.