Zara confirms “fashion house” strategy through collaboration with Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Zara has announced the development and upcoming launch of a capsule collection designed by the celebrated young French fashion designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Through this global project, the flagship of the Spanish fashion group Inditex takes another step in its strategy. The goal is to transform from a clothing brand into a “fashion house” capable of shaping and influencing trends in the fashion world.

This adds to the list of renowned collaborators who have lent their creative vision to the Spanish brand in recent years, including Narciso Rodríguez, Fanglu Lin, Steven Meisel and Stefano Pilati.

De Saint Sernin has created a dialogue for the brand, blending his own creative codes with those of Zara and its design studio. This process strengthens the designer's position as an increasingly important voice in the fashion world. His vision will reach a global audience for the first time thanks to Zara. He is also helping to solidify the Spanish chain's new, ambitious role as a “fashion house”. This has been a key objective for the management since Marta Ortega became president of Inditex in April 2022.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

“‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ brings the designer's unique vision and unmistakable DNA to a truly global audience,” Zara stated in a release. It includes “a solid and versatile offering of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories”. The collection confirms “Zara's evolution into a style-setting benchmark and one of the most avant-garde collaborators in contemporary fashion”.

“What we have created together is my vision of the perfect wardrobe,” said Ludovic de Saint Sernin. “It consists of pieces of exceptional quality that I want to wear, that I want my friends to wear, and that I want everyone to wear. The most incredible part of working on this collection was knowing it would have a truly universal reach. Thanks to Zara, people all over the world can now step into the Ludovic de Saint Sernin universe”.

New York serves as inspiration

The collection includes designs for womenswear and menswear, as well as a dedicated make-up line. It is inspired by the “cinematic energy of New York”. The city holds a special place in the French designer's imagination, where he presented his autumn/winter 2024/2025 collection in February 2024.

The creative now returns with Zara to the metropolis that served as the main reference for the designs. The designer used archetypes of urban fashion as the starting point for the collection. These styles dominated the New York social scene from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

According to Zara, the result is a collection of pieces that can be combined to create various looks. These items transition effortlessly from day to night. They work equally well in sophisticated, elite settings and the provocative underground scene. The garments in this collection, with their distinct genderless lines, allow for freedom of movement while exuding style and sophistication through carefully selected materials and thoughtful details.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin has reinterpreted his design language by collaborating with Zara's in-house design team. This process allowed for the redesign of the French designer's signature metal eyelets, for example. They have been transformed into polished chrome studs, which adorn the collection's jackets, belts and dresses.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

“This collaboration clearly reflects the creative vision of Ludovic de Saint Sernin,” the Spanish company stated. His “sophisticated design standards” form the basis of the entire offering. The collection is also “the result of an intensive exchange and mutual learning with Zara”. The result is a collection where “the most distinctive codes of Ludovic de Saint Sernin – graphic motifs; finishing details; silhouettes – are reinterpreted from a new perspective”. This has created “garments that need to be seen, touched and felt to be understood”.

The French designer's savoir-faire with leather is particularly highlighted. Coats, panelled bomber jackets and trousers in various cuts are crafted from a more supple leather. These, along with a short, jet-black leather coat, form the key pieces of the collection.

Campaign image for the collaborative capsule collection ‘Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara’ for autumn/winter 2025/2025. Credits: Zara.

The collection will be available from Monday, November 17, 2025. It will be sold on Zara's official website and in select stores worldwide. A campaign video, released on the brand's official channels, will accompany the launch. The video was directed by Canadian filmmaker Gordon von Steiner. The French designer himself stars alongside some of his closest collaborators, including models Alex Consani and Amelia Gray, with whom he has worked since the start of his career.

This article was translated using digital tools. FashionUnited uses artificial intelligence to accelerate the translation of articles and improve the final result. This helps us make FashionUnited's international reporting quickly and comprehensively accessible to an English-speaking readership. Articles translated using AI-based tools are proofread and carefully edited by our editors before publication. For any questions or comments, please contact us by email at info@fashionunited.com