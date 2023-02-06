Zara launches beauty capsule for children

Zara has unveiled a playful collection of beauty products designed for children designed by British-born makeup artist Diane Kendal.

The capsule beauty line is called ‘Mini Artists’ and includes both products and accessories designed to allow children to “push creative self-expression and imagination” through the “exploration of tones, textures and patterns”.

In a statement, Zara said: "This project is a special one for Diane Kendal, who as a makeup artist has joined her knowledge with her own mom-artist experience, to create a unique offer that enhances childhood favourite moments."

‘Mini Artists’ includes formulas and textures that are "friendly, gentle and easy to be applied," adds Zara, featuring water-based nail polishes, face colour pencils, powder palettes, glitter pots, cream palettes and brushes.

There are 12 nail polishes in the collection, including six glitter and six matte colours. The nail lacquers are water-based and can be easily removed with water. While the eight face colour pencils offer "high pigmentation" in both glitter and matte finishes, and the powder palette, available in crazy neons, soft pastels and primary colours, also comes complete with stickers to personalise the palette.

In addition, the cream palette is filled with five primary tones designed for children to mix the colours and create their own.

The line-up also includes accessories, such as face charts, washable face stencils, face masks, a mixing palette and an apron.

