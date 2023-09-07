Zara launches pre-owned platform in France

Spanish fashion giant Zara, part of the Inditex group, is set to expand its offering of selling, repairing, or donating second-hand clothing in France. The service, which launches on 7 September, is available through Zara's physical stores, its official website, and its mobile app, has already been successfully rolled out to shoppers in the UK since last October, said Reuters. Inditex's CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras, has also confirmed plans to launch this initiative in Germany later in the year.

The primary objective of this endeavor is to extend the lifespan of Zara's clothing items while actively contributing to waste reduction and a decrease in the consumption of new raw materials, the company said in a statement. Zara's commitment to sustainability aligns with its pledge that 40 percent of its clothing pieces will be crafted from recycled fibers by the year 2030.

As part of its broader environmental goals, Zara said it is working towards reducing its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and an ambitious 90 percent by 2040.

This strategic move by Zara follows in the footsteps of other fast fashion giants, notably its main rival H&M, who have ventured into the resale market, said business media network NasDaq. This roll-out of a pre-owned platform comes at a time when the global market for second-hand apparel is experiencing significant growth.