Zara partners with Stefano Pilati for new co-ed collection

Zara is teaming up with seasoned designer Stefano Pilati for a new collaboration. Dubbed a co-ed range by WWD, the former Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna creative director is expected to launch a range of 50 styles for men and 30 for women.

Pilati, who founded the Berlin-based brand Random Identities in 2017, was one of the first designer to champion inclusivity and gender fluid fashion.

The collections, which will also feature bags and accessories, are expected to launch in-store in October, said WWD, and will fronted by a campaign to be photographed by Steven Meisel.

Earlier this month Pilati wiped his Instagram account as well as that of Random Identities. Neither has posts published before the month of August.

The acclaimed yet elusive Italian fashion designer has left an indelible mark on the luxury fashion industry. After studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan, Pilati began his professional career working for brands such as Nino Cerruti and Armani in the 1980s and 1990s. His big break came in 2002 when he was appointed as the head designer for Yves Saint Laurent, a position he held for a decade.

In 2012, Pilati departed Yves Saint Laurent and took on the role of creative director at Ermenegildo Zegna, where, under his leadership, Zegna expanded its repertoire, introducing more casual and contemporary pieces that appealed to a broader audience.

In 2007 Pilati was named one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" by TIME magazine.