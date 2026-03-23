Zara unveils collaboration with Willy Chavarria

Spanish retailer Zara, part of Inditex, has unveiled a collection with New York-based designer Willy Chavarria, celebrating “culture, freedom of identity, and fashion global scale”.

The collection is called ‘Vatisimo,’ and is derived from the superlative form of “vato,” a colloquial term used in the Chicano community to refer to friends, partners, homies, and loved ones, with Zara stating the name celebrates “friendship, camaraderie, and love,” as well as drawing inspiration from Chavarria’s roots.

Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection Credits: Zara

The ready-to-wear line, for men and women, includes apparel, footwear, accessories and jewellery and has been designed to bring Chavarria’s signature aesthetic to a wider audience, with tailoring and strong silhouettes, alongside materials ranging from Italian fabrics to leather, cupro, denim, knits, and jerseys.

“This partnership brings together Willy’s creative perspective to a worldwide platform without dilution and without compromise for both men and women with discerning style,” explains Zara in the lookbook. “Vatisimo is rooted in dignity. It is about visibility. It is about sharing the distinct. Vatisimo is the Willy Chavarria aesthetic with a wider reach.”

Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection Credits: Zara

The collection is described as “a portrait of Willy’s own Chicano cultural identity through the lens of contemporary fashion consciousness,” celebrating Latin American influence, as well as referencing American workwear and evoking leisure silhouettes of past decades.

Highlights include highly structured pencil skirts, wide-leg shorts with a sharp, angled silhouette, short-sleeved style shirts in cupro with raw edge finishing, slouchy tailoring, denim shirt dresses, floral blouses, feminine silk slips, as well as Chavarria-branded graphic T-shirts and hoodies, and belts and bags in premium leather.

The Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection launches globally on March 26 in selected stores and online at Zara.com.

Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection Credits: Zara

The collection follows last week’s announcement that the Spanish retail giant, part of global fashion retail group Inditex, has signed a two-year creative partnership with designer John Galliano, who will “re-author the brand’s archives through a series of seasonal collections”. Galliano’s debut collection for Zara will drop in September 2026.

Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection Credits: Zara

Zara x Willy Chavarria ‘Vatisimo’ collection Credits: Zara