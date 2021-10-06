Zayn Malik unveils eyewear collaboration with Arnette

Singer Zayn Malik, who burst onto the scene as a member of One Direction, has unveiled an eyewear collaboration with Arnette.

The Zayn x Arnette collection features five “edgy, yet easy to wear styles” named after iconic retro cars that have been produced using bio-based materials to offer a new, sustainable approach to eyewear.

The co-created eyewear styles combine “contemporary attitude and 90’s nostalgia” with bold square profiles, low-and-wide wing shapes and deep-rim metal, as well as new exclusive bleached tie-dye colours and colourful see-through and flash mirror shades.

Highlights include The Optical - Type Z featuring sustainable bio-acetate frame and trendy square shape, available in the new tie-dye colours or total crystal and matte black colour options, while The Pinnacle - Gullwing takes inspiration from the drum and bass to new era trance music scene with a bold and low shape, and The Modern Pilot - GTO features a high-brow shape and Zayn logo on the top profile.

Image: courtesy of Arnette; Zayn x Arnette

Malik has also designed frames inspired by his album cover for ‘Nobody is Listening’ and merchandise collection for a “complete look”. The Round - Drophead’s are round, deep-rim metal frames featuring a flat bridge and colourful Z lens logo. The clean metal frame comes in cool matte or brushed tones of silver, gunmetal or black with colourful mirror or see-through yellow lenses.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zayn Malik said in a statement: “I’m very interested in design and the creative elements of a campaign, so it was quite cool to work with a brand like Arnette. The team has been really open and receptive to my ideas and have been a great partner.”

The Zayn x Arnette collaboration is available now from SunglassHut.com, LensCrafters.com and Amazon.com, with prices starting at 99 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Arnette; Zayn x Arnette