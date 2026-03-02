Zegna to stage summer 2027 show in Los Angeles

Italian luxury fashion house Zegna is stepping away from the traditional Milan Fashion Week calendar to host a “singular, time-specific moment” in Los Angeles for summer 2027.

The Zegna show will take place on June 5 at Villa Zegna, the brand’s invitation-only temporary private club, which will open right after the show and remain in Los Angeles for a few days.

In a statement, Zegna said the move was part of the luxury fashion house’s commitment to “extending Italian savoir-faire into a global cultural stage,” and that Los Angeles was chosen for being a city where its creativity has been shaped through cinema, storytelling, and image-making, rather than being a fashion capital.

The summer 2027 show will be at the heart of a “carefully orchestrated sequence of experiences in Los Angeles,” added the brand, bringing together top clients, friends of the brand and international press in “a curated environment where guests can experience the brand beyond the runway”.

The move follows previous editions of Villa Zegna, which have taken place in Shanghai, New York, Dubai, Miami and Milan, and allows the brand to capitalise on its momentum in the American market, where it has reported strong growth.