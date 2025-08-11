Zendaya unveils first co-created footwear with On

Actress Zendaya has debuted her first-ever co-designed shoe with Swiss premium sportswear brand On, with which she has been a brand partner since June 2024.

Zendaya enlisted her longtime stylist, Law Roach, in the design project with On to reimagine the running brand’s Cloudzone silhouette with a “bold update”. Her sneaker, named the ‘Cloudzone Moon,’ features a breathable mesh upper with a supportive heel and added forefoot padding to cushion every step, designed for all-day comfort. Its sculpted midsole features next-gen CloudTec cushioning for softness and stability.

Zendaya for On's ‘Be Every You’ autumn/winter 2025 campaign Credits: On

The sneaker features in a campaign starring Zendaya for On’s new apparel collection for autumn/winter 2025, which aims to shift from performance-inspired pieces to elevated, everyday looks crafted from lightweight, breathable materials.

New silhouettes include a structured Bomber Jacket, a sleek Studio Bodysuit, and a Track Jacket with matching shorts.

A second footwear drop follows in October, the Cloudtilt Moon, which is softer in design and function, and built for recovery and all-day ease, featuring a sock-like knit upper and ultra-cushioned CloudTec Phase sole.

Zendaya for On's ‘Be Every You’ autumn/winter 2025 campaign Credits: On

Roach also styled the actress for the ‘Be Every You’ campaign, directed by filmmaker Bardia Zeinali and photographed by Emily Lipson. The campaign sees Zendaya, styled by Law, moving through 'chapters' that reveal her layered identities, including the romantic and the rebel, the chaos and the calm, in an exploration through lighting and movement.

Commenting on the campaign, Zendaya said in a statement: Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal - a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole. To me, it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself.”

Zendaya for On's ‘Be Every You’ autumn/winter 2025 campaign Credits: On

On Cloudzone Moon sneakers co-designed by Zendaya Credits: On