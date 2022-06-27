Zero Waste Scotland has launched a new 2 million pounds sustainable fund

Zero Waste Scotland and the Scottish government have launched a 2 million pounds sustainability fund to help reduce the environmental impact of textiles.

The environmental organisation said in a statement that the Circular Textiles Fund will support innovative projects across Scotland's textiles industry, from fashion to upholstery that “have what it takes to be part of Scotland’s circular economy”.

The fund is needed as Zero Waste Scotland states that textiles have an “extremely high" environmental impact. Its latest Carbon Metric report shows that textiles, which make up just four per cent of waste by weight, account for nearly a third (32 percent) of the carbon impact of Scotland’s household waste.

Applications to the fund can be from individual businesses or represent a collaboration between firms as long as they focus on five key areas that will have maximum impact in helping Scotland reach net-zero. They are: accelerating a circular transition in Scotland; delivering economic and inclusive growth, reducing waste; reducing carbon impact; and innovating.

Zero Waste Scotland is calling on all potential applicants to show potential circular business models that could reduce demand for new textiles, such as clothing and textile rental, reuse, and repair services, employ sustainable manufacturing processes, or maximise the amount of textile waste that is captured and recycled.

They could also come up with solutions to help reduce in-life environmental impacts, such as mitigating the pollution from washing textiles and making them easier to reuse and repair.

The minimum funding that can be applied for in one application is 25,000 pounds, while the maximum is 500,000 pounds.

Scottish government calling for innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact of textiles

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “As a nation, we need to rethink the way we make, buy, and use products and take action to consume more responsibly. Businesses have a key role to play in facilitating that shift, helping customers make more sustainable purchasing decisions while also contributing to a greener economy.

“With textiles responsible for such a significant chunk of the carbon footprint of Scotland’s household waste it’s vital that we move away from a throwaway approach to products and materials and make things last instead. The Circular Textiles Fund is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to be part of the solution.”

The new fund announcement follows the Scottish government launching two public consultations on proposals for a Circular Economy Bill and Route Map to 2025, which form part of its strategic plans to deliver Scotland’s zero waste and circular economy ambitions.

Lorna Slater, circular economy minister, added: “Every material that is wasted comes at a cost to our planet, but it’s clear that textiles are having a disproportionate environmental impact. From fashion to furniture, there are huge opportunities for businesses with creative ideas to help address that problem.

“That's why we are creating the 2 million pound Circular Textiles Fund, which will help businesses in Scotland turn their proposals into reality. Alongside our Circular Economy Bill, this will help grow the number of sustainable businesses in Scotland and help prevent textiles from ending up in landfill or incineration.”

The Circular Textiles Fund is open for applications until July 29 via circulartextilesfund.scot. It is a two-stage application process, and businesses will be notified if they have been invited to stage two by August 28.