Gucci to reduce retail prices in China

Gucci is to reduce its retail prices in China following the decision by the Beijing government to reduce luxury goods’ import taxes. Gucci is thought to have lowered prices by an average of five percent across all product categories from the beginning of July.

The move for price adjusting follows Louis Vuitton , who also confirmed it would lower prices on its products sold in China.

The strategy is likely to be followed by other luxury brands, including Gucci’s parent company Kering, who also operate Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga.

Last month the Beijing Finance Ministry announced it would lower taxes on imports for an average of 20.7 percent, with a view for the Chinese to purchase goods in their home country.

Photo credit:Gucci Beijing China World shopping mall