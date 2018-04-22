In Pictures: Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens debuts in Los Angeles

- FashionUnited |
Los Angeles - German footwear brand Birkenstock recently announced a capsule collection with Parisian brand Rick Owens. The two decided to debut a box that has officially opened in Los Angeles this week as a fresh concept space.
The collaborative news was reported by FashionUnited at the end of last month. The two came together to create "box-like" boutique that would serve as an art experience as well as a pop-up shop.
Designed to mock shipping containers, the outside boutique had a white exterior coating with a simplistic, minimal style. These stacked "freight containers" were placed outside of the Los Angeles Rick Owens location in order to showcase the collaboration.
The store featured Rick Owens merchandise including home decor as well as the Birkenstock collaboration. The sandals were only available for pre-order last month until the pop-up opened its doors.
Currently, the shoes are also available at other Owens locations worldwide, according to GQ.com.
Photo Source: Instagram