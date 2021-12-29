38 Sustainability efforts of the fashion industry in December 2021
While December was characterised by holiday shopping and some pandemic-related restrictions to it, the industry’s sustainability efforts went on unhindered. There were combined initiatives to reduce an impact on the environment but also in terms of making sustainability more accessible. On the product front, recycled collections took the spotlight as well as platforms that make sustainable or secondhand shopping easier. Companies also made their sustainable goals for the coming year(s) public and were rewarded for their efforts. Read on as FashionUnited highlights 38 sustainable initiatives in December 2021.
Cooperation & Innovation
Levi’s collaborates with Stony Creek Colors for denim dyeing systems
Levi’s has collaborated with Stony Creek Colors to run performance trials with different denim dyeing system. Stony Creek Colors will, for the first time, provide its pre-reduced IndiGold indigo dye to select denim mills used by Levi’s. Their goal is to explore learnings about shade application and other areas, with the aim of having garments dyed with IndiGold for sale by late 2022 and early 2023.
Sustainable Brand Platform partners with RG Showroom to support brand sustainability
As part of its mission to encourage sustainable measures throughout the industry, Sustainable Brand Platform (SBP) has partnered with Milan-based RG Showroom to provide brands with services aimed at raising awareness and promoting further communication of their sustainability efforts. The partnership will assist brands in working on their sustainable measures and commitments through the provision of tools. The Sustainable ID Card is the first to be available, developed to allow brands to communicate their performance to stakeholders in an effective and transparent manner. It further enables buyers and end consumers to access detailed information on the brand’s sustainability journey.
Remake’s new Accountability Report 2021 rates 60 fashion companies
Non-profit organisation Remake has updated its approach to holding the industry accountable. The new brand assessment criteria, put together in its just published “Remake 2021 Fashion Accountability Report” enables companies to score up to 150 points and moves beyond celebrating ambitious but hollow goals and targets. It focuses on six key criteria: environmental justice, governance, traceability, commercial practices, raw materials and wages and wellbeing.
Brands & Retailers
Skechers launches Our Planet Matters recycled collection
Skechers has launched its recycled collection, Our Planet Matters, and announced its partnership with global environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy. The collection contains a range of men’s, women’s and children’s products. The collection uses materials such as recycled cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU.
Buff launches sustainability platform ‘Do More Now’
Headwear and neckwear brand Buff has launched sustainability platform ‘Do More Now’ to encourage everyone to “act, protect and care” as part of its plans to create a more conscious business model. In a statement, Buff says that ‘Do More Now’ is more than an initiative, but a mantra and a philosophy moving forward, to allow the brand to manifest its intention to reduce environmental footprint and create positive impact.
Start-up Beawear uses AI to solve e-tailers’ sizing and returns problems
German Start-up Beawear, launched earlier in December, has dedicated itself to tackling the fashion industry’s many different sizing systems - or the “Wild West” of sizing, as it calls it. Starting from the premise “Imagine you’re shopping online and everything fits,” founders Verena Ziegler and Dr Frauke Link use artificial intelligence for virtual try-ons, thereby also doing something for the environment.
Eddie Bauer reveals sustainability plans for core categories
As part of the Sparc Group, Eddie Bauer has announced new benchmarks to improve the brand’s sustainability practices for its product categories, including apparel and gear. The roadmap supports the label’s mission to preserve national resources and environmental considerations, in reference to its buyer group of outdoor enthusiasts.
Sustainable brand Miomojo wins PETA’s Vegan Fashion Award
Italian sustainable accessories brand Miomojo was awarded the Vegan Fashion Award by animal rights organisation PETA in the “Best Handbag 2021” category for its “Giorgia” bag made out of AppleSkin. It is part of the brand’s Prima Linea line and made from AppleSkin, an innovative leather alternative with a high content of natural waste, from the skin and core apple waste of the food industry. The lining is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and the zipper in light-gold finish is allergy and nickel-free.
Companies, Education, Events & Awards
Biomimicry Institute’s Design for Decomposition initiative awarded 2.5 million euros
The Biomimicry Institute has revealed it has been awarded 2.5 million euros to lead a multi-year initiative, Design for Decomposition, that hopes to demonstrate the new possibilities of ‘biocompatible’ fashion waste. It will use the fund to pilot technologies that convert wasted clothes and textiles into biodegradable raw materials.
