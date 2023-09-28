Estée Lauder Companies to establish Parisian atelier to bolster fragrances

Beauty giant Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has said it will be establishing an atelier in Paris, France, as it looks to bolster strategic ambitions in the area of luxury and prestige fragrances.

Through the atelier, which will exclusively be focused on fragrance innovation and craftsmanship, ELC is hoping to capitalise on the momentum of the category, for which it has reported “10 consecutive quarters of at least double-digit organic net sales growth”.

The atelier will support the group’s existing fragrance capabilities, backing the portfolio of brands it currently produces fragrances for, including Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Kilian Paris and Clinique.

In a release, Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of ELC, said: “ELC’s continued commitment to its long-term fragrance strategy is built on this extraordinary heritage of creativity and innovation.

“The power of the company’s fragrance portfolio, bolstered by the strategic support of the atelier, positions the company well to drive future growth and value in this dynamic and fast-growing category, enabling ELC to continue to deliver exceptional luxury and prestige fragrances to consumers worldwide.”