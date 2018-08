Gap Inc. has announced that its board of directors authorized a third quarter fiscal year 2018 dividend of 0.2425 dollar per share, payable on or after October 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2018.

The company offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. For its fiscal year 2017, Gap reported net sales of 15.9 billion dollars.