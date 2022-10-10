Google launches new accelerator for circular economy startups

Tech giant Google has launched a new accelerator program that is geared to support technology startups and non-profit organisations based in North America and Asia Pacific that further a circular economy. The Google for Startups Accelerator builds on Google’s Climate Change Accelerator, which has supported companies like 75F, AmpUp, Carbon Limit and ChargeNet.

The Google for Startups Accelerator is a ten-week virtual accelerator program for Seed to Series A technology that is “designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people, network and technology to those working towards a waste-free world”.

In addition to mentorship and project support on technical subjects like artificial intelligence and machine learning, geospatial and Google Cloud, the accelerator will focus on product design, customer acquisition, leadership development, expert-led circular economy deep dives, workshops, cutting-edge research and leadership development.

Applications are now open and will close on 14th November 2022. Selected companies will be divided into cohorts of 10-15 organisations each. Using technology, they will tackle circular economy challenges that include areas like reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials and the built environment.

The program is to start from February 2023, with a bootcamp in March, a tech sprint in April and graduation in May. Selected organisations will receive training in design, marketing and leadership, strategic support, early access to new Google products and tools and mentoring from more than 20 Google teams.

Among the mentors are Abhay Deshpande, CEO of Recykal, Aly Bryan of Closed Loop Partners, senior business designer Anya Shapiro at Ideo, vice president and head of plastic waste Erin Simon at WWF, general manager circular economy Evan Wiener at H&M, president Lewis Perkins of the Apparel Impact Institute, Eco-Cycle director Justin Stockdale and executive lead for North America Nik Engineer of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.