Marcolin and Skechers extend eyewear licensing agreement

Marcolin and Skechers USA Inc. have renewed their licensing agreement for the design, production, and worldwide distribution of Skechers sunglasses, eyeglasses, and kids’ eyewear. The partnership has been extended until December 31, 2024.

The collection features a wide range of eye sizes for children and adults, with elements including prints and patterns, bright pops of color and comfortable, sport forward temple designs. Skechers products are currently available in over 170 countries.

Marcolin’s current list of licenses includes Tom Ford, Guess, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, GCDS, Barton Perreira, Tod’s, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, MAX&Co., Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers and Candie’s. Earlier this year, Marcolin renewed their licensing agreement with Guess.