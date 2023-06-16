Shein adds home appliances and established brands to marketplace

Fast fashion retailer Shein has expanded its product categories with third-party sellers to introduce the likes of home appliances and smart home products to its marketplace.

The expansion comes via partnerships with select global brands and third-party sellers, growing the retailer’s integrated marketplace which it recently launched in the US and Brazil.

Among the additions are appliances such as portable washing machines, smart home products like remote control lighting and home DIY products, like bathroom fixtures and wallpaper.

Next to this, Shein has also struck up deals with global brands to sell on the platform, with brands like footwear specialist Skechers and mother-care label Lansinoh all onboarded to the platform.

To build on this, Shein said it is also working with multi-label boutiques to further expand its fashion, beauty and lifestyle offering.

Through the marketplace, Shein hopes to meet demands of customers through a wider variety of products and categories, as well as offering a quicker fulfilment time.

The company said it would continue to launch the marketplace model in other markets over the coming months.

In a release, COO of Shein, Molly Miao, said: "We are always committed to providing our customers with high-quality products at affordable prices, and our expansion into new categories reflects that.

"Through our collaborations with these curated brands, we not only highlight the distinctive value of Shein’s newly launched marketplace, but also demonstrate our dedication to customer satisfaction and our mission to make fashion and lifestyle products accessible to everyone."