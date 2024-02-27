Shein considers a London listing amid challenges for a US IPO

Fast fashion behemoth Shein is contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) in London after facing obstacles for a listing in New York.

London, experiencing a dearth in listings post-Brexit and competition from other robust financial markets, has welcomed Shein's potential IPO as part of an initiative to bolster the city as a leading financial hub. The UK’s Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is welcoming the possibility for a UK listing.

"A listing of Shein's stature could not only spotlight London as an attractive market for international companies but also provide investors with a lucrative opportunity to engage with the fast-growing fast-fashion sector, which continues to gain traction among consumers globally, particularly among Gen-Z audiences," reported BNN.

Shein has encountered challenges in the United States, with regulators and government officials, including Senator Marco Rubio, advocating for an IPO block due to concerns about its ties to China and perceived operational opacity.

Other countries where Shein could consider a listing include Singapore, where its headquarters is based, or Hong Kong.