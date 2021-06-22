Balmain to present fashion show with music festival

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing is taking a musical approach to his spring 2022 collection set to debut on the runway on September 29. The collection debut will cap off a two-day music festival at The Seine Musicale in Paris.

Rousteing launched the Balmain Festival in 2019 in conjunction with the Fête de la Musique, Paris’ all night music celebration. The festival is open to the public on September 28, and on September 29 the first 1200 people who donate 15 euros to the Global Fund to fight HIV and AIDS, will receive two tickets for the Balmain show and concerts.

Balmain plans to admit up to 3400 guests to its musical festival/runway show. With Europe’s COVID-19 rollout catching up to the U.S. and U.K.’s, France’s restrictions are expected to be eased to a point where Paris Fashion Week is expected to return to its former glory.