Banana Republic launches sustainable collection with Harbison

Retailer Banana Republic has released an eco-conscious collection in collaboration with sustainable designer Harbison, with the partnership aided by Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Inspired by his family, mother and upbringing, Charles Harbison, the designer behind the label, utilised natural dyes and organic products for the limited edition line. Vivid colours are the staple palette of the collection, which features simplistic dresses with exaggerated sleeves, two piece sets, cashmere coats and top and skirt co-ords.

In an interview with Banana Republic’s The Journal, Harbison said on the collaboration: “The great thing about Banana Republic and the scale is that we can hit amazing quality, but at a more price conscious point of view while infusing it with ideas around sustainability.

Image: Banana Republic x Harbison

“And it’s such an invaluable and exciting and paradigm shifting partnership for me and I think for the market, I think it’s going to serve as a great example.”

Charles Harbison, who won the Harlem Fashion Row x Banana Republic design contest last year, focused on sustainable practices for the production of the collection. Products in the line utilise Lenzing Ecovero, a raw material nylon, as well as organic, virgin, responsibly sourced or recycled fabrics.

When asked about the sustainability factor of the collection, Harbison said: “With this partnership, I wanted sustainability to be central because it’s central to us. And it’s a way that I could continue moving the needle forward. Not only from an identity point of view, but in something that’s even bigger than identity and that’s our existence.

Image: Banana Republic x Harbison

“As an industry, we are not doing our part. I’m trying to do what little bit I can and do so increasingly over time, this is a first step. We will get better. It is imperative that we get better.”

The collection is now online at Banana Republic’s official website, with the range also hitting a number of the retailer’s stores. The collaboration’s advertisement campaign, that runs alongside the launch, features Harbison’s mother and other models in shots that stay true to Banana Republic’s most recent style reform.

Image: Banana Republic x Harbison