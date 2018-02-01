Gap celebrates logo with archive reissue collection

Gap is gearing up for its 50th anniversary in 2019 with an Archive Reissue - Logo Remix collection of apparel for men and women, designed with logos from across the decades of the brand.

The collection, which aims to represent the heritage of the Gap brand, features signature Gap styles including T-shirts, sweatshirts, and rugby shirts. The Logo Remix collection is available now globally and online.

To celebrate the collection, Gap has ensembled a cast of global talent who are “remixing creative culture on their own terms” through music, acting, comedy and activism, including Awkwafina, Bria Vinaite, Connor Franta, Maya Jama, Metro Boomin, Miles Heizer, Naomi Watanabe, Sabrina Claudio and Sza.

The cast appears in a 30-second TV advert directed by Tabitha Denholm, which plays homage to the nostalgic Gap adverts of the past with a “modern, remixed twist” that includes a remix of Eighties anthem “Hold Me Now,” by the Thompson Twins by Boomin, who updated the original with his signature 808 beat.

“Following the strong consumer and social interest in our ‘‘90s Archive Reissue’ from last year, we are launching the Logo Remix collection by looking forward at the talent who are reshaping and remixing culture in their own way,” said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer for Gap. “Gap is always one to celebrate and bring culture to the mainstream and what better way to do this and highlight this group of global individuals.”

In addition, Gap has also put together a limited-edition Logo Remix capsule featuring 30 one-of-a-kind items, made by deconstructing and reworking vintage Gap logo sweatshirts and T-shirts from the brand’s archives, was assembled by hand at Gap’s New York design studio.

Images: courtesy of Gap