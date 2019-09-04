PrettyLittleThing to showcase during NYFW

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has confirmed on Instagram that it is to host its first catwalk show during New York Fashion Week on September 8.

Founder and chief executive Umar Kamani made the announcement on his personal Instagram, saying: “This is a dream come true for me. I’m so excited to announce our first ever PrettyLittleThing runway show at New York Fashion Week this year.

“A big step for the brand where we aim to bring diversity, inclusivity and affordability to fashion week.”

Alongside the caption, Kamani shared that the catwalk show would include guest performances from Saweetie, who is also launching a collection with the fast-fashion brand on the same day as the catwalk show September 8. The retailer’s countdown holding page reveals that the collection will showcase the rapper’s “fearless attitude” with fitted dresses and “off-duty looks” including utility tops and cargo pants.

In addition to Saweetie, Ashanti and Lil Kim will also be special guests at the NYFW event.

The NYFW fashion week announcement comes amid a very busy week for the e-tailer, which included its latest high profile launch with a collection fronted by Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing