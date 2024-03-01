Trendstop Fall/Winter2024 Milan Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection highlights.

Joy and strength were Milan Fashion Week’s watch words as designers explored how fashion can play its part in bringing a sense of positivity to difficult times. Marking a time of renewal and starting afresh, collections were injected with fun, lightness, and optimism, utilizing clever constructions, proportions and materials to amplify innovation.

Prada

Described in the show notes as ‘an instinctive attraction to history,’ co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons looked to ‘fragments’ of historical dress and the accompanying lessons that can be learned from the past. Softly feminine bows, ruffles and frills were juxtaposed with traditional military references and masculine power dressing, as seen in the mid-century suiting spliced with silk, rugged outwear paired with slip dresses, or technical anoraks reshaped along elegant vintage lines. Nautical caps and pillbox hats topped off the historical and naval inspirations.

Marni

Celebrating the label’s 30th anniversary, Francesco Risso started Marni’s Fall Winter collection with a clean slate. Without mood board inspiration or image references, Risso’s collection focused on strong silhouettes and minimal detailing. Set inside a paper cave, a collection built on instinct put a futuristic twist on the natural world. Egg-like forms, molded feather textures, exaggerated animal prints and long shaggy furs were offset by triangular and conical shapes, bursts of bright color, and padded power shoulders. Leather suiting and oversized outerwear was softened by furry accessories.

Sunnei

Sunnei founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo brought a dash of humour and a sense of fun to the Milanese runways. Models strode down a brightly striped carpet, to a soundtrack apparently capturing their mundane thoughts. Chunky knits adorned with fringed necks, coats with integrated trailing scarves, and giant puffer coats with interchangeable duvet-like covers played with proportion and pattern cutting to create oversized silhouettes. Several looks made from the same material as the runway carpet were fastened with snaps allowing them to return to the runway floor with ease.

