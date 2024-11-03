Iconic Indian designer Rohit Bal dies aged 63

Renowned Indian designer Rohit Bal died of a cardiac-related issue on Friday night in New Delhi at the age of 63.

The designer underwent an angioplasty seven years ago and was hospitalised last year for a heart condition. Due to his health issues, he had taken a break from fashion but returned a few weeks ago to show his last collection “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” as a part of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on 13th October.

Bal was known for norm-challenging designs, seamlessly blending a traditional Indian aesthetic with a more contemporary touch, often using lotus and peacock motifs, Kashmiri embroidery and rich fabrics like velvet and brocade.

Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2016. Credits: Lakme Fashion Week

International celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman were among his customers along with various Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan.

Rohit Bal enchanted Hollywood and Bollywood alike

Bal was born in 1961 in Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley of northern India. Together with his brother Rajiv, Bal started his career at age 25 at clothing manufacturer Orchid Overseas in New Delhi in 1986. Four years later, he presented his first independent collection.

He won the “Designer of the Year” at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001 and again at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. In 2012, he was the Lakme Grand Finale Designer and also at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week two years later.

In 2013, Bal started a collaboration with ethnic Indian wear brand Biba called Biba by Rohit Bal, which was sold in select Biba stores. The year prior, he started designing costumes for the Indian version of the popular game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” (“Kaun Banega Crorepati”).

Bal opened flagship stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai and ventured into designing jewellery.

In 2020, he was recognised as “Iconic Fashion Designer of the country”.

“I always stuck to who I am and never did what everybody else was doing. I have a very strong and focused design philosophy and I adhere to that. I believe anything you do from your heart and soul will always stay relevant. I am comfortable in being classic, elegant and timeless and it has contributed a lot to my brand and career as a designer,” Bal said according to the Press Trust of India in 2019.

For his final show “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe”, Bal chose floral motifs to depict nature’s beauty, culminating in a showstopper creation worn by Indian actress Ananya Panday at the Fashion Week and later at a public appearance by Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

“We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. His work redefined Indian fashion, inspiring generations. Rest in peace Gudda. You are a legend,” posted The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), whose founding member Bal was, on Instagram.