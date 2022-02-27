LVMH investment vehicle L Catterton is planning a summer IPO

L Catterton, a joint venture investment vehicle owned by LVMH, the Arnault Group and America-based Catterton, is planning a listing on the stock market later this year.

The private equity firm, which holds investments in fashion companies including Birkenstock, Ganni and Etro, could be heading for an IPO as early as summer, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The valuation of the company, which manages around 30 billion dollars of assets, is expected to reach 3 billion dollars.

In December, the company launched a buyout fund aimed at investors hoping to raise 6.5 billion dollars, plus another 1.25 billion dollars for a growth investment fund.

According to the Wall Street Journal the company has hired the Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to oversee its IPO.